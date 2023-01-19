Peterka was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Thursday.

Peterka figured to be the odd man out of the lineup against the Islanders on Thursday, so the Sabres processed a paper move to allow them to recall starter Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the minors. The 21-year-old Peterka is unlikely to actually report to AHL Rochester, instead likely continuing to practice with the Sabres and could be officially added back onto the roster as early as Friday.