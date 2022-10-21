Peterka recorded an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flames.
Peterka set up Rasmus Dahlin's go-ahead goal in the first period. This was Peterka's fourth straight game with a point (two goals, two assists) to begin what's likely to be his first full NHL campaign. The 20-year-old winger has added five shots on net and a plus-1 rating while finding success on the Sabres' third line. His strong offense to start the year has given the Sabres' forward group more depth as they enjoy another hot October.
