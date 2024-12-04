Peterka scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.
Peterka gave the Sabres a 3-0 lead just 6:50 into the game. It snapped a six-game dry spell for the winger, who had posted a six-game point streak prior to his slump. He's had some trouble generating offense from the second line, though he's still seeing significant usage at even strength and on the power play. Peterka has eight goals, nine helpers, 49 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 23 outings this season.
