Peterka scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.
Peterka has broken out of a slump, racking up two goals and five assists over his last six games. Notably, he's done much of it on the second line, though his role on the first power-play unit should help to stabilize his offense. The 22-year-old winger is up to 10 goals, 24 points (seven on the power play), 65 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 32 appearances this season.
More News
-
Sabres' John-Jason Peterka: Two points Friday•
-
Sabres' John-Jason Peterka: Two helpers in loss•
-
Sabres' John-Jason Peterka: Snags assist after benching•
-
Sabres' John-Jason Peterka: Snaps slump in loss•
-
Sabres' John-Jason Peterka: Extends point streak to six games•
-
Sabres' John-Jason Peterka: Nets goal in loss•