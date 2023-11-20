Peterka registered two assists in a 3-2 win over Chicago on Sunday.

Peterka's second helper was recorded on the power play. He's up to seven goals and 14 points in 18 outings this season, including two points with the man advantage. While Sunday was a positive night for him overall, it is a little concerning that he logged just 14:35 of ice time, which is his lowest since Oct. 27. Peterka averaged only 13:22 over his first eight contests this campaign, and his offensive production reflected that modest role (three goals, no assists), but the 21-year-old supplied four goals and nine points while averaging 16:53 over nine appearances from Oct. 29-Nov. 17. If his role declines again, his scoring might begin to take a hit too, but Sunday's game alone isn't enough to constitute a trend.