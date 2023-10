Peterka scored a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.

Peterka was responsible for all of Buffalo's offense in the loss, following up a blocked shot with a wrister that got by Igor Shesterkin, cutting the Sabres deficit to 3-1 in the second period. The 22-year-old Peterka had 12 goals and 32 points in his first full NHL campaign last year. He's in line for a top-six role to open the 2023-24 season, skating on the Sabres' second line with Dylan Cozens and Victor Olofsson.