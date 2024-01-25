Peterka scored twice on four shots, added an assist and went plus-4 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Kings.
This was Peterka's best game of the season, as he scored the Sabres first two goals before setting up Dylan Cozens for an insurance marker. Peterka hadn't earned a multi-point effort since Nov. 19. The winger has produced seven points over 10 outings in January, offering steady offense in a middle-six role. He's at 16 goals, 16 assists, 128 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 48 contests, production that's roughly in line with what he did over 77 outings last season.
