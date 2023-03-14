Peterka logged a pair of helpers in Monday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Peterka set up Jack Quinn's tally in the second period before assisting Dylan Cozens in the third. Peterka now has four assists in his last three games, though he's tallied just one goal in his last 33 contests. The 21-year-old rookie has eight goals and 17 assists through 62 games this season. While his production has been inconsistent, Peterka is worth monitoring while playing alongside Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn on Buffalo's second line.