Peterka collected two assists in Friday's 5-4 win over the Devils.

Both helpers came in the first period as the Sabres jumped out to a 3-1 lead before the 11-minute mark and chased Akira Schmid from the game. Peterka has three multi-point performances in his last seven games, and the 21-year-old has been clicking on a kid line with the 22-year-old Dylan Cozens and the 21-year-old Jack Quinn. Despite his meager totals on the season (nine goals and 29 points through 66 games), Peterka could provide fantasy rosters with a late boost for the stretch run.