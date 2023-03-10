Peterka recorded two assists in Thursday's 10-4 loss to the Stars.

The 21-year-old gets overlooked among all the other gifted young forwards on the Sabres' roster, but Peterka has some offensive talent of his own. A second-round pick in 2020, he has a goal and four points in his last five games for Buffalo while skating in a middle-six role and seeing second-unit power-play time, and he's up to 23 points (eight goals and 15 helpers) through 60 games in his first full NHL season.