Peterka scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

The 21-year-old sprung Jeff Skinner for a breakaway goal in the final minute of the second period to give the Sabres a 2-1 lead, then Peterka potted the eventual game-winner early in the third as he tapped home a slick feed from the behind the net by Tage Thompson. Peterka produced a solid 12 goals and 32 points in 77 games as a rookie last season, but the 2020 second-round pick appears headed for a breakout 2023-24 campaign with six goals -- including two game winners -- and 10 points in 14 contests.