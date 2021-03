Johansson made 40 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Islanders on Thursday night.

The poor guy -- his teammates mustered all of 16 shots all night against Ilya Sorokin while the Isles turned up the heat and kept it at a boil most of the night. Johansson remains without a win in 2020-21 and with no support from his team, he's a queasy option in most fantasy circles.