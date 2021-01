The Sabres promoted Johansson from their taxi squad to their active roster Thursday, per TSN.

Carter Hutton is dealing with an upper-body injury, so Johansson will likely be tasked with serving as Linus Ullmark's backup against the Capitals on Friday. The 25-year-old Swede made six appearances with the Sabres last season, compiling a 1-3-1 record while posting a 2.94 GAA and .894 save percentage.