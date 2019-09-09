Sabres' Jonas Johansson: Back in action
Johansson (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Monday's exhibition game against the Penguins, Joe Yerdon of the The Athletic Buffalo reports.
Johansson underwent season-ending surgery for an undisclosed injury in February, but his presence in Monday's lineup suggests that he's made a full recovery from whatever was ailing him. The 2014 third-round pick spent the majority of the 2018-19 campaign with the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL, compiling an 18-5-3 record while posting a 2.60 GAA and a .908 save percentage. He's expected to begin the upcoming season with AHL Rochester.
