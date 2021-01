Johansson was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Johansson was pressed into relief duty Tuesday, playing the third period of a 3-0 loss to the Flyers after Carter Hutton left with an upper-body injury. Moving Johansson to the taxi squad could simply be a paper transaction, but it could also mean Hutton and/or Linus Ullmark (personal) are ready to play Friday versus the Capitals. If one of them can't go, expect Johansson to return to the active roster before puck drop Friday.