Johansson stopped 28 of 32 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Johansson was playing well at the AHL level prior to getting called up (2.19 GAA, .925 save percentage), but he's just 1-3-1 with a 2.94 GAA and .894 save percentage to start his NHL career. While the 24-year-old netminder looks like he has an NHL future, he's just filling in for the injured Linus Ullmark (leg) at the moment. With Ullmark nearing a return, Johansson will likely be shipped back down to AHL Rochester soon for further seasoning.