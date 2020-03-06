Sabres' Jonas Johansson: Beaten by Pittsburgh
Johansson stopped 28 of 32 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.
Johansson was playing well at the AHL level prior to getting called up (2.19 GAA, .925 save percentage), but he's just 1-3-1 with a 2.94 GAA and .894 save percentage to start his NHL career. While the 24-year-old netminder looks like he has an NHL future, he's just filling in for the injured Linus Ullmark (leg) at the moment. With Ullmark nearing a return, Johansson will likely be shipped back down to AHL Rochester soon for further seasoning.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.