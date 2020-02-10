Sabres' Jonas Johansson: Downed by Ducks
Johansson made 25 saves in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.
Making his second NHL start, Johansson looked shaky early as he gave up three goals in the first 12 minutes of the first period, but after he stoned Troy Terry on a penalty shot the rookie netminder found his focus and came up with some big stops the rest of the way to keep the Sabres in the game. Johansson could be the team's de facto No. 1 in the short term with Carter Hutton (personal) away from the team and Linus Ullmark (leg) still lacking a timetable for his return, and his strong numbers for AHL Rochester this season (2.19 GAA, .925 save percentage in 20 outings) offer some hope that the 24-year-old is up to the task.
