Play

Johansson will be in goal for Saturday's road affair in Arizona, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Johansson picked up his first NHL win back on Feb. 23 and will look to add another victory to his career ledger Saturday. Arizona is coming off a loss and owns a 4-5-1 record in its last 10 contests. This is a toss-up as far as matchups go.

More News
Our Latest Stories