Sabres' Jonas Johansson: Facing Coyotes on Saturday
Johansson will be in goal for Saturday's road affair in Arizona, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Johansson picked up his first NHL win back on Feb. 23 and will look to add another victory to his career ledger Saturday. Arizona is coming off a loss and owns a 4-5-1 record in its last 10 contests. This is a toss-up as far as matchups go.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.