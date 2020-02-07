Sabres' Jonas Johansson: First NHL start
Johansson made 18 saves for the Sabres in a 4-3 shootout loss to Detroit on Thursday.
It was his first NHL start. Johansson has been sharp in the AHL this season, so this NHL opportunity will be a good test for his future. The Sabres have struggled of late, though, so beware activating a green goalie behind that blue line.
