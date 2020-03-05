Sabres' Jonas Johansson: Gets starting nod
Johansson will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game versus the Penguins, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Johansson struggled in his last start Saturday against Arizona, surrendering four goals on 30 shots en route to a 5-2 loss. The 24-year-old Swede will try to bounce back in a home matchup with a slumping Pittsburgh squad that's gone 1-6-0 in its last seven games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.