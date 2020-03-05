Johansson will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game versus the Penguins, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Johansson struggled in his last start Saturday against Arizona, surrendering four goals on 30 shots en route to a 5-2 loss. The 24-year-old Swede will try to bounce back in a home matchup with a slumping Pittsburgh squad that's gone 1-6-0 in its last seven games.