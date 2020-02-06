Play

Johansson will be between the pipes at home versus the Red Wings on Thursday.

Johansson gets the nod after making a relief appearance versus Colorado on Tuesday in which he stopped 13 of 14 shots faced (.929 save percentage). It will be the first NHL start for the Swede after registering a 13-3-3 record and .925 save percentage in 20 games for AHL Rochester this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories