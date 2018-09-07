Sabres' Jonas Johansson: In line to open Prospects Challenge
Johansson is expected to start in goal for the commencement of the Prospects Challenge versus the Devils on Friday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
The Sabres will probably go with their highly touted goalie prospect to open the round-robin challenge, which also features future stars associated with the Bruins and Penguins. Johansson was taken in the third round (61st overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, but he struggled (3.89 GAA and .861 save percentage) over seven games with AHL Rochester last season and required more seasoning in the ECHL with Cincinnati. No matter how he performs at the Prospects Challenge, the Sabres are expected to go with Carter Hutton and Linus Ullmark has their top two netminders to open the 2018-19 campaign.
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...