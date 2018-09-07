Johansson is expected to start in goal for the commencement of the Prospects Challenge versus the Devils on Friday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

The Sabres will probably go with their highly touted goalie prospect to open the round-robin challenge, which also features future stars associated with the Bruins and Penguins. Johansson was taken in the third round (61st overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, but he struggled (3.89 GAA and .861 save percentage) over seven games with AHL Rochester last season and required more seasoning in the ECHL with Cincinnati. No matter how he performs at the Prospects Challenge, the Sabres are expected to go with Carter Hutton and Linus Ullmark has their top two netminders to open the 2018-19 campaign.