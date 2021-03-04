Per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News, Johansson was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Thursday night's matchup with the Islanders.

Johansson was solid in his first start of the season Sunday against Philadelphia, stopping 35 of 38 shots, but he ultimately suffered his first loss of the campaign due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. The 25-year-old backstop will attempt to secure his first win of the year in a tough road matchup with an Islanders club that's 7-0-2 at home in 2020-21.