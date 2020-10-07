Johansson signed a one-year, $700,000 contract with Buffalo on Wednesday.

Johansson performed well in the minors this past season, in which he posted a 14-4-3 record with two shutouts and a .921 save percentage in 22 outings. The netminder was slightly less successful in six outings with Buffalo, as he went just 1-3-1 with a 2.94 GAA. Unless the organization decides to part ways with Carter Hutton or Linus Ullmark, the 25-year-old Johansson will almost certainly be relegated to the minors for much of the 2020-21 campaign.