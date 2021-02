Johansson was promoted to the active roster ahead of Saturday's game versus the Flyers, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Linus Ullmark (undisclosed) is expected to miss at least a month, so Johansson was called up to serve as Carter Hutton's backup. The Sabres play against the Flyers on Sunday as well, so it wouldn't be surprising if Johansson got the starting nod. The 25-year-old netminder has impressed in the AHL ranks, but he sports an .894 save percentage through seven NHL appearances.