Johansson allowed four goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flyers.

The Sabres gave Johansson a 3-1 lead to protect after the first period, but he wasn't able to hang on. The 25-year-old earned his first standings point of the year, but he's just 0-3-1 in five appearances. He's posted a 3.87 GAA and an .890 save percentage. Johansson and Carter Hutton will continue to split the goaltending duties until Linus Ullmark (lower body) returns, which isn't expected to be for at least a couple more weeks.