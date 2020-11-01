The Sabres loaned Johansson to the Krefeld Pinguine of the German Hockey League on Saturday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Johansson can be recalled by the Sabres at any time, but this is an opportunity for the 25-year-old netminder to stay on the ice until the 2020-21 NHL season begins. The Swede enjoyed success with AHL Rochester last season, as he posted a .921 save percentage and 2.28 GAA, but he's not expected to play much at the top level next season because Linus Ullmark and Carter Hutton are still under contract.