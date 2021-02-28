Johansson will guard the home net in Sunday's game versus the Flyers, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Linus Ullmark (lower body) is out for at least a month, and Carter Hutton started in Saturday's loss to the Flyers. In turn, Johansson will make his first start of the year. The 25-year-old has a decent AHL resume, but he's produced an underwhelming .894 save percentage and a 2.95 GAA over seven career NHL appearances. The Flyers will bring a strong forecheck to the table, as they've averaged 3.41 goals per game this year.