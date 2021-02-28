Johansson made a career-high 35 saves Sunday in a 3-0 loss to Philadelphia.

Johansson was making his first start of 2020-21 and just his second appearance overall, his last coming in relief back on Jan. 19 against the same Philadelphia squad. He was perfect through 20 minutes Sunday, but goals by Sean Couturier and Michael Raffl in the first 1:37 of the middle frame effectively put the game away.