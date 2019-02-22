Sabres' Jonas Johansson: Out for remainder of season
Johansson has had successful surgery and will be sidelined for the rest of the season.
Johansson has spent the bulk of the season in the ECHL, but has played five games for Rochester of the AHL. He went 4-1 with a 2.26 GAA and .926 save percentage. A notable increase from the 3.89 GAA and .861 save percentage he posted in 2017-18. The 23-year-old goaltender will look to make a full recovery and continue his development next training camp.
