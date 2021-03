Johansson allowed three goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Johansson turned in a decent performance, but the Devils deserve credit for sinking all three goals from the blue line and beyond, including the game-winner from Miles Wood. Considering the Sabres have now lost 12 consecutive games, it's been extremely difficult to rely on their goalies in fantasy hockey, especially Johansson, an inexperienced tender who shares the net with Carter Hutton.