Sabres' Jonas Johansson: Promoted from minors
Johansson was recalled from AHL Rochester on Wednesday.
Johansson figures to serve as the No. 2 option behind Carter Hutton while Linus Ullmark (leg) is sidelined. In 20 minor-league appearances this year, the 24-year-old Jonasson registered a 13-3-3 record and .925 save percentage. If Hutton continues to struggle, he is winless in 12 straight games, Johansson could make his NHL debut in the crease sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.