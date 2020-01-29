Johansson was recalled from AHL Rochester on Wednesday.

Johansson figures to serve as the No. 2 option behind Carter Hutton while Linus Ullmark (leg) is sidelined. In 20 minor-league appearances this year, the 24-year-old Jonasson registered a 13-3-3 record and .925 save percentage. If Hutton continues to struggle, he is winless in 12 straight games, Johansson could make his NHL debut in the crease sooner rather than later.