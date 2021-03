Johansson will guard to road goal in Sunday's game versus the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Johansson is making his third start of the season. The 25-year-old has made at least 35 saves in each of his last two appearances, recording a .904 save percentage and two losses. Pitiful offensive support is a concern for any Buffalo goaltender, but this matchup is still somewhat intriguing, as the Islanders have averaged 2.83 goals per game this year (20th in the league).