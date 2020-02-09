Johansson will start between the pipes for Sunday's home clash with Anaheim, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

The team announced that Carter Hutton is away from the team under family circumstances, so Johansson will get his second career NHL start. The Swede has gone 0-0-1 along with a 2.58 GAA and .886 save percentage in his two appearances this season. He'll face a great matchup against a Ducks offense that ranks just 29th in the league in goals per contest this campaign (2.51).