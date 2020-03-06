Sabres' Jonas Johansson: Sent to Rochester
The Sabres reassigned Johansson to AHL Rochester on Friday.
Johansson's demotion all but confirms that Linus Ullmark (leg) will be ready to return to the lineup Saturday against Philadelphia. The 26-year-old backstop, who posted a 1-3-1 record while registering a 2.94 GAA and .894 save percentage in six appearances during his one-month stay with the Sabres, will likely stick with Rochester for the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.