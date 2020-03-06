The Sabres reassigned Johansson to AHL Rochester on Friday.

Johansson's demotion all but confirms that Linus Ullmark (leg) will be ready to return to the lineup Saturday against Philadelphia. The 26-year-old backstop, who posted a 1-3-1 record while registering a 2.94 GAA and .894 save percentage in six appearances during his one-month stay with the Sabres, will likely stick with Rochester for the remainder of the season.