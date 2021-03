Johansson is slated to tend the twine at home against the Capitals on Monday, Martin Biron of MSG Western New York reports.

Johansson continues to search for his first win of the season, as he is sporting an 0-4-1 record in six appearances. The 25-year-old netminder will likely continue to split the crease with Carter Hutton while Linus Ullmark (lower body) is on the shelf.