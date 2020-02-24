Johansson stopped 25 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

The 24-year-old rookie recorded his first NHL win, with only a Blake Wheeler goal late in the first period spoiling his bid for a first NHL shutout. Johansson has yet to allow more than three goals in any of his four outings for the Sabres, but with Linus Ullmark (leg) skating again, his time in Buffalo this season could soon be drawing to a close.