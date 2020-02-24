Sabres' Jonas Johansson: Sharp in first NHL win
Johansson stopped 25 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Jets.
The 24-year-old rookie recorded his first NHL win, with only a Blake Wheeler goal late in the first period spoiling his bid for a first NHL shutout. Johansson has yet to allow more than three goals in any of his four outings for the Sabres, but with Linus Ullmark (leg) skating again, his time in Buffalo this season could soon be drawing to a close.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.