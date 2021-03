Per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550, Johansson was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Thursday's home game versus Pittsburgh.

Johansson hasn't been great in limited action this season, going 0-3-1 while posting a sub-par 3.88 GAA and .890 save percentage. He'll attempt to pick up his first victory of the season in a tough home matchup with a hot Penguins team that's won three straight games.