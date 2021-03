According to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News, Johansson was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, suggesting he'll be between the pipes for Tuesday's road game versus Philadelphia.

Johansson hasn't been great in limited action this season, going 0-3-0 while posting a sub-par 3.94 GAA and .893 save percentage in four appearances. He'll try to secure his first win of the campaign in a road matchup with a Flyers team that's averaging 3.23 goals per game this year, seventh in the NHL.