Johansson will defend the road goal in Tuesday's game against the Devils.

Johansson will make his sixth start of the season; he's still seeking his first win. The 25-year-old has recorded an .883 save percentage and a 3.91 GAA so far. The Sabres are struggling badly, especially with Jack Eichel (upper body) out, but the Devils are in a similar position with just one win over their last 10 outings.