Johansson stopped 25 of 29 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

New York's final goal was scored into an empty net. Johansson had no more success working behind a porous Sabres defense than Carter Hutton had the day before, as Buffalo dropped a 5-2 decision to the Isles for the third straight contest. Since joining the roster in place of Linus Ullmark (lower body), Johansson has a 0-2-0 record, 3.93 GAA and .893 save percentage through four games.