Johansson made 22 saves in a 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday. He allowed four goals.

No, Johansson hasn't been good, but that's a relative term -- has any member of the Sabres been good? He was hung out to dry on the first goal when speedy Kasperi Kapanen stripped a Sabre of the puck in the neutral zone and he and Evgeni Malkin roared in on a two-on-none break. Johansson has not recorded a win this season and while he battles hard, he's toiling behind a squad that has dropped nine straight. Surely you have better options in net. If not, you need to use extreme caution before activating Johansson.