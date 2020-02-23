Johansson will draw the home start for Sunday's matchup with Winnipeg, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Johansson is still searching for his first career NHL victory, as he's gone 0-1-1 along with a 2.78 GAA and .889 save percentage in three starts this campaign. The 24-year-old will draw a decent matchup against a Jets offense that ranks 17th in the league in goals per contest this season (3.00). Until Linus Ullmark returns from his leg injury, expect Johansson to continue to receive spot start duties behind Carter Hutton.