Sabres' Jonas Johansson: Tending twine at home
Johansson will draw the home start for Sunday's matchup with Winnipeg, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Johansson is still searching for his first career NHL victory, as he's gone 0-1-1 along with a 2.78 GAA and .889 save percentage in three starts this campaign. The 24-year-old will draw a decent matchup against a Jets offense that ranks 17th in the league in goals per contest this season (3.00). Until Linus Ullmark returns from his leg injury, expect Johansson to continue to receive spot start duties behind Carter Hutton.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.