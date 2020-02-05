Johansson played a period and a half in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Avalanche, stopping 13 of 14 shots.

Johannson took over for Carter Hutton after Buffalo's starter allowed five goals on 13 shots. Recently recalled, the 24-year-old netminder could get an opportunity to make his first NHL start if Hutton's struggles persist. Detroit visits the Sabres on Thursday, and that could be the perfect matchup for the youngster.