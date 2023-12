Greenway (upper body) is off the injured reserve list, per the NHL media site, setting the stage for him to return in the evening's game against Toronto.

Greenway hasn't played since Dec. 2 because of the injury. He's recorded two goals, seven points, 21 PIM, 29 hits and 20 blocks in 21 contests this year. Greenway will likely serve on the third line versus the Maple Leafs.