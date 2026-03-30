Greenway (abdomen) is an option for Tuesday's matchup with the Islanders, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Greenway hasn't played since Jan. 22 against the Canadiens, a stretch of 24 games on injured reserve due to his abdominal injury. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was mired in a 26-game goal drought during which he generated just 19 shots. As such, fantasy managers probably shouldn't be expecting an offensive explosion from Greenway.