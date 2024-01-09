Greenway (illness) is on the ice for morning skate ahead of Tuesday's game versus Seattle, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Greenway should slot into his usual middle-six role against the Kraken. He's picked up 10 points through 28 games this season.
