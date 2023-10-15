Greenway found the back of the net in a 3-2 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.
Greenway scored 4:15 into the second period to cut the Islanders' lead to 2-1. He had six goals and 11 points in 62 contests between Minnesota and Buffalo last season. Greenway should serve primarily as a bottom-six forward in 2023-24.
