Greenway notched an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.

Greenway continues to see a part-time role as the Sabres occasionally scratch him to mitigate injury risk for the winger. The 28-year-old snapped a nine-game point drought with this helper. He's up to four points, 22 shots on net, 27 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 21 appearances, and it's unlikely he'll be a factor in fantasy from the fourth line.