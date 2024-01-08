Greenway is considered day-to-day with an illness, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.
Greenway didn't practice Monday, but hasn't been ruled out yet for Tuesday's matchup against Seattle. He has contributed 10 points, 37 shots on goal, 28 blocked shots and 41 hits across 28 contests this campaign.
